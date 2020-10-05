The future of the Bde Maka Ska pavilion

The effort to rebuild the pavilion at Bde Maka Ska, which burned down in May 2019, is officially underway.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) has begun soliciting bids from architecture firms to design a new structure at the former pavilion site. While it’s clear that a facility is desired at the city’s most-visited park space, what form it will take is up for debate.

“It’s exciting that, given everything happening, our staff is able to get the project going,” said Park Board President Jono Cowgill, who represents the area.

An information session for interested architecture firms held in late September was well attended, according to Dan Elias, the design project manager. Planning staff will interview design firms and make a recommendation to the board, with the hope of having a consultant hired by the end of the year, he said.

Lola on the Lake has a food vendor contract for the site through 2022, but

it’s unlikely any reconstruction will be completed by then. The goal is to have a design finalized in 2021, with construction starting in spring 2022.

Park Board staff are considering a range of options for the scope of reconstruction, but it’s unlikely to be a modern recreation of the old pavilion.

“Obviously the site is extremely constrained in its current setup,” Elias said.

Bde Maka Ska and the Chain of Lakes Regional Park do not have a formal visitor center, though one was called for near North Beach in the Bde Maka Ska/Lake Harriet Master Plan approved in 2017. Feedback from residents and visitors will influence the design process, Elias said.

Cowgill said it will be good to see what ideas come from design firms, but that his priority is to get basic infrastructure like bathrooms and enclosed seating back at Bde Maka Ska as soon as possible to ensure the most-visited park is accommodating users.

The funding sources for the rebuild are not fully established at this point, Elias said.