Hearing scheduled for Southwest parks plan

After months of delay due to the pandemic, a public hearing on the has been scheduled for Oct. 7.

The public hearing is the penultimate step in passing the master plan, which will guide changes and improvements to 42 neighborhood parks in Southwest Minneapolis for the next three decades. Park Board commissioners could approve the plan as soon as Oct. 21.

The plan was developed over a two- year public engagement and community advisory committee (CAC) process that wrapped up in fall 2019. The Park Board began accepting public comment on the plan in February but extended the comment period multiple times during the pandemic. The Park Board received more than 1,200 survey responses to the plan, much more than it had from any past master plans. The extra responses needed additional staff time to review and organize comments into themes.

Those seeking to comment can submit emails of up to 300 words to Park Board secretary Jennifer Ringold a jringold@minneapolisparks.org before 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 7. Residents can also call in at 612-230-6400 before 6 p.m. on Oct. 7 if they want to comment in person at the virtually held Park Board meeting.

The plan can be viewed in full at minneapolisparks.org/sw.