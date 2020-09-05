Kenilworth Channel project will stabilize shoreline

“It’s been on our radar for a while,” Elias said.

The primary goal of the project is to stabilize the channel and improve safety conditions. Erosion is building behind the walls, he said, and some open water has emerged behind the barriers. Left unchecked, it could wash out and lead to tree loss.

In addition to shoring up safety, the project is seen as a way to provide a more natural habitat resource in the area. Construction will include a rock-and-soil bottom intended to help vegetation and prevent boat damage. To promote the growth of new vegetation, crews will use a fabric-encapsulated soil lift, which wraps the soil in a biodegradable fabric to help vegetation take root.

An additional goal is to improve the ice composition around the channel in the winter. The channel is a popular spot for cross country skiers but has had problems maintaining solid ice. The MPRB is working with the city of Minneapolis to address the issue by adding more cover to a sanitary sewer pipe in the channel and redirecting roadway discharge from the Burnham Road bridge.

Many residents at a virtual open house asked about removing homeowners’ fencing that exists on public parkland surrounding the channel. Elias said the MPRB has been in contact with those property owners and expects all private fencing will be removed from public land by the project’s completion.