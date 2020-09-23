Improvements planned for Armatage, Linden Hills parks

Two neighborhood parks in Southwest Minneapolis are slated for playground improvements. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is planning to update the children’s play areas at Armatage and Linden Hills parks in 2021 and has been soliciting community feedback on potential designs.

Both parks are set to receive updates to their current playground spaces that include improvements to play areas designed for children aged 2-5 and those between 5 and 12 years of age.

While each park would be up to ADA accessibility standards, the playground at Armatage Park is being specifically designed to be universally accessible to children with a wide range of disabilities. Features in such playgrounds typically include wheelchair-friendly surfacing and ramps to all platforms.

Both projects will likely begin scheduling following the final approval of the Southwest Service Area Master Plan, which has seen its public hearing delayed multiple times due to COVID-19 but is expected to receive commissioner approval in the coming months. The Southwest Service Area Master Plan also calls for a new nature play area at Linden Hills Park.