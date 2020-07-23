Pedestrianized parkways to end Aug. 3

Parkways around the Chain of Lakes and across the city that had been closed to cars to allow for social distancing will resume vehicle traffic around Aug. 3. file photo

Minneapolis parkways closed to vehicle traffic to provide more room for social distancing amidst the coronavirus pandemic will reopen to cars by Aug. 5.

West River Parkway and parkways around Cedar Lake and Lake Harriet will reopen to vehicle traffic starting Aug. 3, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board. West Bde Maka Ska Parkway will also open to cars at that time.

East Bde Maka Ska Parkway will reopen to cars by July 30, but will be closed to all users July 29 while the parkway road, which was repaved last summer, is given its signature red chip seal.

Park Board commissioners voted in March to close several parkways to vehicles to give pedestrians and cyclists extra space to spread out during the statewide stay-at-home order. In May, commissioners approved $250,000 to spend on sign and barrier rentals used to mark the closures and directed stretch those dollars as long as they could. That money has now run out.

Closures around Lake of the Isles, Lake Nokomis and on East River Road ended in late June.