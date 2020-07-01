City parks scale up summer programming

After initially canceling events and announcing beaches and pools would not formally open for the summer, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is easing into summer activities by offering adapted recreation programming and staffing lifeguards at popular beaches.

“I think everyone is ready to get out and recreate,” said Mimi Kalb, a recreation manager with the MPRB.

Updates to Gov. Tim Walz’s executive orders related to the coronavirus pandemic released in early June allow for more outdoor activities, and the MPRB is trying to ramp up its seasonal workforce to offer programming and facilities to residents.

“We’re looking at Fourth of July as the kickoff to summer,” said assistant superintendent Tyrize Cox.

By July 4, the MPRB will have lifeguards posted at its most popular beaches, including Cedar Lake’s East Beach, Bde Maka Ska’s Thomas Beach, Lake Harriet’s North Beach and Wirth Lake Beach in and around Southwest. A man drowned at Thomas Beach on June 16 when lifeguards were not posted. About 25% of splash pads and wading pools in the city will also open by July 4, including those of Whitter and Bryant Square in Southwest.