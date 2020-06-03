Minneapolis parks back on top in nationwide report

After briefly losing its title, and falling behind neighboring St. Paul, Minneapolis has once again regained the belt as the top urban parks system in the United States.
The Trust for Public Land declared the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board the top park system in the country for 2020, the organization announced May 20.
Minneapolis is no stranger to the top ranking. It was declared the top system in America for five years in a row from 2013-18, before dipping behind Washington D.C. and St. Paul for third place in 2019.
The national nonprofit’s annual ranking of the country’s 100 largest cities is based on a park system’s park size, investments, amenities and access.
Minneapolis earned 85.3 “Park Score” points out of 100, edging out Washington D.C. (83.3) and St. Paul (82.5). The city of lakes took the throne again due to new park acquisitions that now make it so 98% of residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park, the Trust for Public Land said.
“We are honored by the top ranking and recognize how important parks are to all Minneapolis residents, particularly during this national health crisis,” MPRB Superintendent Al Bangoura said. “We remain committed to providing critical park improvements and services, with a focus on the most racially diverse and economically challenged areas of the city. For years we have used equity tools and metrics in establishing our annual budget, capital improvement budget and recreation programming, and we will continue to do so during this pandemic.”