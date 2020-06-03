Minneapolis parks back on top in nationwide report

After briefly losing its title, and falling behind neighboring St. Paul, Minneapolis has once again regained the belt as the top urban parks system in the United States.

The Trust for Public Land declared the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board the top park system in the country for 2020, the organization announced May 20.

Minneapolis is no stranger to the top ranking. It was declared the top system in America for five years in a row from 2013-18, before dipping behind Washington D.C. and St. Paul for third place in 2019.