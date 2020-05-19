Harmful Cedar Lake algae bloom may have caused dog’s death

Park officials are warning residents to stay out of Cedar Lake due to a harmful algae bloom that can cause illness. File photo

Officials are warning residents of a harmful algae bloom in Cedar Lake and investigating if the natural phenomena caused a dog’s death.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is advising residents to stay out of Cedar Lake, where a blue-green algae bloom is believed to have developed. The harmful algae bloom produces cyanotoxins that can cause illness in humans and animals.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) is investigating the death of a dog that drank from the lake on May 12, according to MPRB spokesperson Robin Smothers. Dogs are generally banned from swimming in Minneapolis lakes, but officials are reemphasizing the safety risk for animals in Cedar Lake during the algae bloom.

Blue-green algae are not, in fact, algae but a bacteria known as cyanobacteria that is commonly found in lakes, according to the MDH. Under the right conditions, the bacteria grows fast and forms blooms that can become dense, greenish scums that produce toxins and an unpleasant smell. People and animals who come in contact with or swallow impacted water can develop symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, sore throats, headaches and eye irritation.

There are currently no reported incidents of human sickness due to contact with Cedar Lake, Smothers said. The MPRB began warning people of the bloom on May 15 and is installing signage around the lake the week of May 18.

Blue-green algae blooms occur naturally, but typically come later in the summer, according to the MDH. Warm, calm waters are ideal conditions for the algae blooms, but the phenomena can occur at other times of year under the right conditions. The University of Minnesota lists urban and agricultural runoff and climate change as other contributing factors that can lead to such blooms. The blooms can also contribute to fish kills. Occurrences of blue-green algae blooms are on the rise in Minnesota, according to the U of M.

The Park Board does not believe the Southwest Light Rail Transit project construction is a contributing factor, Smothers said. Leaders of the Cedar-Isles-Dean neighborhood organization had wondered if construction work on the project may have caused the bloom.

This is the first blue-green algae bloom to develop to the point of scum-forming on Cedar Lake, Smothers said. Other Minneapolis lakes have experienced such harmful algae blooms, most recently Powderhorn Lake in 2019.

Water quality personnel in the MPRB are awaiting test results from a lab to officially confirm the blue-green algae bloom at Cedar Lake. The blooms will likely stay in place until conditions change. Officials recommend staying out of the lake until the water clears.