Parade Stadium to host Hockey Day Minnesota

Parade Park in Lowry Hill will play host to the 14th Annual Hockey Day Minnesota from Jan. 16-18, bringing thousands of hockey fans from across the state to attend outdoor games in Minneapolis.

Parade Stadium will be frozen over to create a rink where high school and college games and an NHL alumni game will be played.

Minneapolis Public Schools’ boys’ and girls’ hockey teams will both be playing in the event, a celebration of hockey culture hosted by the Minnesota Wild that traditionally features outdoor games. The weekend will be capped off with the Wild playing the Dallas Stars at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

The Minneapolis girls’ team will kick off the event against Academy of Holy Angels at 6 p.m. on Jan. 16, followed by the Blake girls taking on Grand Rapids at 8 p.m.

The NHL Alumni Game will be played at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 and feature several former Minnesota Wild and North Stars players, plus Minnesotans who went on the NHL, including Mike Modano, Wes Walz and Ryan Carter.

The Minneapolis boys’ team will play Warroad at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 18, followed by the Blake boys vs. Blaine at 1 p.m. The University of Minnesota women’s team will play Ohio State at 4:30 p.m. All Jan. 18 games will be televised on Fox Sports North.

The event will result in a closure of Stadium Parkway between Dunwoody Boulevard and Kenwood Parkway for much of the weekend. Proceeds from the event will go toward youth hockey programs in Minneapolis. Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/hockeydaymn.