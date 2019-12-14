Master planning to begin for Cedar-Isles

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board will be starting a new master planning process in Southwest, this time focusing on the future of parkland around Cedar Lake and Lake of the Isles.

The Cedar-Isles Master Plan will be completed between 2020 and 2022 by MPRB staff and members of a Community Advisory Committee (CAC) with the help of public input and consultants.

The MPRB is currently seeking CAC members for the master planning process. Because the Cedar-Isles parkland is part of the Chain of Lakes Regional Park, CAC positions will be open to residents from across Minneapolis and the metro area, not just adjacent neighborhoods. The Cedar-Isles CAC will have 17 members. Applications for the CAC and a link to a survey about the project can be found at tinyurl.com/CedarIsles.

CAC applications are due by Jan. 31.