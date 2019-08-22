Lyndale rec center renovations begin

The Lyndale Farmstead Recreation Center closed Aug. 17 for renovations that will add meeting spaces and air conditioning to the building.

The rec center will be closed until spring 2020 while renovations are made, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board.

The biggest upgrade will be the addition of air conditioning, but the building will also receive a new furnace and improved, more accessible bathrooms. A new meeting room, partially paid for by the East Harriet Farmstead Neighborhood Association, will be added to the rec center. The entire facility will be upgraded to be more ADA compliant.

The park will remain open during construction. The nearest rec centers to Lyndale Farmstead are Bryant Square at 31st & Bryant and Painter at 34th & Lyndale.

The new playground at Washburn Tot Lot (58th & Washburn) will open with a celebration at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 22.