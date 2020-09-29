A dolphin that shimmers in Bryant Square Park

A concrete dolphin that used to swim in the shallows of the Bryant Square Park wading pool has been given a shining new mosaic skin.

After a short spell in storage during the pool’s 2018 reconstruction, the dolphin was returned to the park as a standalone sculpture last fall.

This August, artist Sharra Frank worked with a team of volunteers from the South Uptown neighborhood to cut tile, set mosaic patterns, apply grout and paste many-faceted swatches of color onto the dolphin’s flanks, flukes and flippers.

The finished sculpture was unveiled on Aug. 25. The project cost about $12,500, with $10,000 coming from the neighborhood organization and $2,500 coming from a People for Parks Foundation grant. Most of the expense involved the dolphin’s concrete base.