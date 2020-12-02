Minneapolis a leader on climate change, scorecard says

Minneapolis continues to rank among the top cities in the nation when it comes to setting and meeting climate change goals, according to a scorecard out last month.

The scorecard, from the Washington D.C.-based American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE), analyzed the climate policies and goals of 100 major U.S. cities and ranked them on a 0-100 scale.

Minneapolis was the fourth-ranked city for a second straight year. The council said the city maintained the ranking because of progress reducing greenhouse gas emissions, efforts to integrate equity into climate efforts and policies such as residential-energy disclosure.

Minneapolis established a climate action plan in 2013 that calls for reducing green- house gas emissions 30% by 2025, reducing energy use 17% by 2025 and generating 10% of electricity from local and renewable sources. The greenhouse gas emissions- reduction goal is compared to 2006 levels.

A 2018 ordinance calls for the 100% of the city’s electricity to come from renewable sources by 2030.

Greenhouse gas emissions in Minneapolis dropped 17% in 2018 compared to 2006 levels, according to city data. About a third of the city’s energy comes from renewable sources, sustainability manager Kim Havey said this past summer.

Steps the city has taken to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and energy usage in recent years have included expanding its green business cost share program and offering 0% financing for low-income residents to make efficiency upgrades.