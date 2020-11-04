Young Linden Hills environmentalist leads on soil

A Linden Hills fourth grader is at the forefront of efforts to convince neighbors that healthy soil can help reduce carbon emissions and curb climate change.

Felix Malcolm-Manzoni, 9, is working with Ginny Halloran of the Linden Hills environment and sustainability committee to maintain a demonstration site near 44th & York.

The duo are tending to two plots of native plants, shrubs and grasses on the site, which is owned by the city. The native plants have deeper roots and store more carbon in the ground than turfgrasses or other traditional yard plants, helping to reduce emissions.

On Oct. 17, Felix and Halloran were among the featured speakers at a “young environmentalist” workshop that touched on these benefits and highlighted the importance of healthy soil.

“Native plants are important not only for pollinators,” Felix told the crowd of over 25 people, but they can also help reduce carbon emissions.

“The universe beneath our feet is teeming with life,” Halloran added.

Halloran’s interest in soil as a means to curbing climate change began after she attended a MN350 workshop on regenerative agriculture. In 2019, she and the environmental and sustainability committee received a grant from the Linden Hills neighborhood organization to plant native grasses and plants on the bare ground at the site near 44th & York. They also hosted workshops to explain to residents the benefits of healthy soil.