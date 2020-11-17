Workshops planned for Burroughs students

Fifth graders at Burroughs Community School in Lynnhurst will participate in a series of environment-related arts workshops for the second straight year thanks to a LynLake arts nonprofit.

The Highpoint Center for Printmaking has received a $14,600 grant through Hennepin County’s Green Partners Environmental Education program to host the workshops at Burroughs and at Nellie Stone Johnson Community School in North Minneapolis.

The students participating in the workshops will learn about factors threatening water

and pollinators and actions they can take to prevent pollution, according to the county.

They will also create art projects around what they learn, said Tyler Green, Highpoint’s education and community programs manager.

“The idea is that we want to connect students with the water bodies that they live around,” he said.

Green said that Highpoint decided to undertake the workshops because of its commitment to caring for the environment. He said the nonprofit chose to work with Burroughs and Nellie Stone Johnson specifically because both schools have raingardens and are close to bodies of water. (Burroughs is adjacent to Minnehaha Creek, and Nellie Stone Johnson is near the Mississippi River.)

Last year, students in the workshops learned about the connection between storm drains and local bodies of water, Green said, adding that they helped sort through garbage found in Lake Hiawatha.