Line 3 pipeline protest stops in Southwest

A protest to raise awareness about the proposed Line 3 oil pipeline replacement stopped in Southwest Minneapolis in late September, with members of three local congregations urging Minnesota regulators to reconsider approval of the project.

First Universalist Church in South Uptown, Mayflower United Church of Christ in Tangletown and Shir Tikvah Congregation in Lynnhurst held ceremonies to support the “Relay for our Water.”

The event began Aug. 3 when a group of Anishinaabe women gathered a pint of water from the headwaters of the Mississippi River. The pint — named “Nibi,” the Anishinaabe word for water — has been passed between church and environmental groups across Minnesota, who have been holding ceremonies in recognition of the crucial role water plays in the world.

“This is the only water we get,” said Nookomis Debra Topping, one of the relay organizers. “Are we going to pollute it? Or are we going to pray for it and have it be healthy?”

Participants at the Southwest Minneapolis stops said the new pipeline would cut through Anishinaabe homelands and violate a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that established water rights for Native Americans living on reservations.