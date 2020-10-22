Fine particle levels up in Phillips

Air quality in Southwest Minneapolis remains good, but officials with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) are exploring why levels of one pollutant have increased at one Minneapolis site this year.

Levels of particles less than 2.5 millionths of a meter in size (PM2.5) were 25% higher in the Phillips neighborhood between March and June than during the same period in 2019, according to the agency.

That stands in contrast to another monitoring site at the convergence of interstates 94 and 35W, where PM2.5 levels were down 20% compared with last year.

Levels of nitrogen dioxide, a pollutant that comes primarily from automobiles, also decreased by about 20% in the same period. Kari Palmer, air assessment manager with the MPCA, said PM2.5 levels across the Twin Cities and the state are still safe.