Education about textile waste planned in Tangletown

After a March event was canceled because of COVID-19, the Tangletown Neighborhood Association (TNA) has reshaped its plans for raising awareness about textile waste, with two virtual events now in the works.

On Oct. 22, the association’s environmental committee will hold a virtual screening of the documentary “The True Cost,” which focuses on how fast fashion has impacted developing countries.

On Nov. 21, it has plans for a virtual panel about shopping at consignment stores and responsibly donating unwanted clothing and other textiles.