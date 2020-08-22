County waste-reduction initiatives planned

Two Hennepin County initiatives launching in September aim to help households reduce waste and increase recycling.

A “Zero Waste Challenge” will provide up to 50 households with one-on-one support and teach lifestyle changes they can make to reduce waste.

Participating residents will track their waste for four weeks at the beginning and at the end of the eight-month challenge and will attend a workshop on reducing waste.

Meanwhile, an online “Food Waste Challenge” will give households the opportunity to learn specifically how to reduce food waste, and it will allow them to document and track the actions they take.