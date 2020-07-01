Report: Pandemic could increase extreme heat risks

Older people could be particularly vulnerable to the effects of extreme heat events this summer, because of the physical isolation that COVID-19 requires, a new report says.

Such events appear to be on the rise in Minneapolis, where the average summer temperature has increased 2.3 degrees over the past 50 years.

Isolation, which has been forced upon millions of Americans because of the pandemic, is a leading contributor to heat deaths, according to the report, which was authored by the nonprofit news organization Climate Central.