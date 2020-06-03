Nitrogen dioxide levels drop during pandemic

A recent study found that global carbon dioxide emissions fell 17% in early April during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Daily emissions during the period were comparable to 2006 emission levels, the study found.

While it’s unclear to what extent emissions decreased in Southwest Minneapolis and citywide, the Twin Cities metro has seen a slight reduction in emissions from one gas associated with burning fossil fuels.

Nitrogen dioxide levels in the area have dropped an estimated 10% to 20% compared with 2015-19 levels, said Daniel Dix, air quality meteorologist for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

That’s based on ground-level nitrogen dioxide sensors at sites in Blaine, Lakeville and downtown Minneapolis.