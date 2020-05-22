Card game aims to make climate change accessible

But this year, Lupu and Dvorak said they may have found a way to make the topic more accessible and hopefully spur people into action. They’ve created a card game called “Green House” in which players figuratively try to remove greenhouse gas from the atmo-sphere through carbon-reducing actions, such as planting trees.

“Climate change to me had always been something to avoid because it was too much doom and gloom [and] too much focus on [the] problem,” Lupu said.

Grim climate change projections had made the topic intimidating for Alix Dvorak, a Lowry Hill consultant, and Adam Lupu, a business partner who lives in Tennessee.

They said they hope the game gives players ideas of ways they can work together on climate change before it’s too late.

“We do have a path to victory,” Dvorak said, “but only if we actually play the solution.”

Green House has its roots in Dvorak’s environmental advocacy. After leaving her job at Cargill in 2016, Dvorak started reading up on climate change, attending conferences, participating in trainings and helping climate-change organizations like Minnesota Interfaith Power and Light.

“When I found solutions, I got really unblocked around climate change,” she said. “I got really excited about getting involved and seeing what we can build going forward.”

Meanwhile, Dvorak connected with Lupu in April 2018 at a conference in St. Paul, and the duo decided to continue working together after completing a project in early 2019.

Lupu, a former earth science teacher who has a master’s degree in learning sciences and creates games in his spare time, suggested that they make a climate-related game.

He said games allow for teamwork and can help train people to respond to specific situations.

“The next time they see something in the news, because they have played the game, the automatic response is now in there,” he said.