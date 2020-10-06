Small apartment approved in Whittier

A small apartment building will rise on a vacant lot a block west of the Minneapolis Institute of Art and Minneapolis College of Art and Design.

The 2.5-story building at 2413 1st Ave. will have six three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom apartments and a four-spot parking pad in the rear. The units will each be about 1,100 square feet.

Rents in the building will be about $2,200 to $2,300 per unit, developer Eric Ollestad said in an interview.

The Whittier building was recommended for approval by city staff and supported by the Whittier Alliance, which praised the building’s fit with the neighborhood and inclusion of three-bedroom units.

The project, which would be located inside the Washburn-Fair Oaks Historic District, has been approved by the Heritage Preservation Commission. It received approval from the Planning Commission on Sept. 21.