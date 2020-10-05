5-unit apartment pitched in Tangletown

Rents at 4600 Pillsbury would likely be in the range of $1,800 to $2,500 a month, Oberpriller told the Tangletown Neighborhood Association (TNA) on Sept. 22. The building would have three parking spaces.

Daniel Oberpriller, owner of North Bay Companies, intends to demolish a single-family home and garden on the site, 137 W. 46th St., to make way for the building, which would include five three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom units.

The Minneapolis 2040 plan calls for buildings of up to three stories high on the site. North Bay is seeking variances to reduce yard setbacks on all four sides and another variance to allow cars to back out of the parking garage and into the alley.

Nearby residents attending the meeting voiced concern about the building detracting from the character of the neighborhood and limiting parking in the area.

“Where are the tenants of this large building expected to park, given that it will be on a busy bike corridor with no parking on [the] side of the street?” Maria Boda wrote in a comment submitted to the TNA.

The building is designed townhouse-style, with each of its five apartments including multiple levels. Four of the units would have kitchen and living spaces on the first floor, two bedrooms

on the second floor and a master bathroom and porch on the third floor. The fifth unit, located over a three-car parking garage, would have its kitchen and living space on the second floor and three bedrooms on the third floor.