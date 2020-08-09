Conservation district denied

A proposal to preserve a cluster of West Maka Ska homes — and potentially limit large-scale development in an area slated for growth under the 2040 plan — has been denied.

On July 28, the Heritage Preservation Commission rejected a request to designate the neighborhood of one- and two-family homes between Excelsior Boulevard, West Bde Maka Ska Parkway and the Minikahda Club as a “conservation district.”

The designation would have required area property owners to adhere to certain guidelines when making exterior renovations— including limits on building height.

Any height limits likely would have been in conflict with the 2040 plan, which calls for up to 10 stories in the area because of its proximity to the future West Lake Street Southwest Light Rail Transit station.

The vote to reject the proposal was 8-1.

Commissioners cited a city report that found that the neighborhood does not meet the standards for designation, as outlined by city code.

Specifically, the report concluded that many area properties don’t have notable architectural styles or attributes that would warrant historic protection.