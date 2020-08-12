Center for Performing Arts begins expansion

Kingfield’s Center for Performing Arts is celebrating its 25th anniversary by breaking ground on an expansion that will allow for new programming and support services for local artists and the surrounding community.

Its five-story, 23,129-square-foot addition, unveiled in spring 2019, will occupy the seven-space parking lot directly west of the existing building and will nearly double the center’s rentable square footage. The structure will include two ground-floor, 100-seat performance spaces, a new lobby and walkways connecting the addition with the existing building, which will remain intact.