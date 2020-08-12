Center for Performing Arts begins expansion

Kingfield’s Center for Performing Arts is celebrating its 25th anniversary by breaking ground on an expansion that will allow for new programming and support services for local artists and the surrounding community.
Its five-story, 23,129-square-foot addition, unveiled in spring 2019, will occupy the seven-space parking lot directly west of the existing building and will nearly double the center’s rentable square footage. The structure will include two ground-floor, 100-seat performance spaces, a new lobby and walkways connecting the addition with the existing building, which will remain intact.
Jackie Hayes, founder and executive director of the Center for Performing Arts, said the groundbreaking on the expansion fills her with excitement and anticipation of what’s to come.
“I think that having larger spaces for artists and the community to gather for various activities is exciting,” she said.
The current space has about 25 private studios and is occupied by musicians, writers, visual artists, performing-arts companies and massage therapists. Hayes said the additional space will allow for more people and groups to have private spaces in the center. Her long-term goal is to create community ownership of the building by letting artists buy their own space.
Some updated building features have been added in light of the coronavirus pandemic, like a state-of-the-art air filtration system and operable windows to maximize air flow.
The project is expected to be completed in about six months, Hayes said. Residents can follow progress on the organization’s website. As the completion approaches, the center is looking for local visual artists to do work inside the building, as well as a larger piece on the exterior about the site’s relationship to the land.