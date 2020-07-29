Small Lowry Hill condo rejected

Plans for a three-story, five-unit condo building overlooking the Walker Art Center in Lowry Hill have been rejected by the Planning Commission.

The commission voted unanimously on July 6 to deny the plans by Mohsen and Julie Sadeghi for their property at 35 Groveland Terrace. The couple, who have lived in the existing three-story house on the site for over four decades, had planned to demolish the building in order to build the condos.

The Department of Community Planning and Economic Development (CPED) recommended denying the project, which would have occupied a site slated for small-scale development of up to 2.5 stories under the 2040 plan.

The plan generally allows for up to three units in lower-density areas close to downtown, such as this one, but it says larger lots can have more than three units.

Carol Lansing, an attorney for the Sadeghis, stressed that 2.5 stories is guidance for the site, not the maximum allowed by law, and also said the project would meet other goals of the 2040 plan, such as promoting sustainable development.

CPED did not object to the number of units proposed for the site, but the department recommended denying the three-story project because it would be taller than allowed under the 2040 plan. The existing house on the site is three stories.