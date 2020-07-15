15-story tower proposed in Uptown

A proposed 15-story apartment tower would redraw the Uptown skyline, rising on a surface parking lot just east of the mall formerly known as Calhoun Square.

Early plans call for a J-shaped building with 452 apartments aimed at young professionals, 307 indoor parking spaces and more than 11,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space facing Lake Street. Parking would be distributed throughout the building’s lowest five levels, though the garage wouldn’t be visible from Lake Street or Fremont Avenue.

The building would require a conditional-use permit for height, since the Minneapolis 2040 plan calls for developments of between two and 10 stories on the site.

The developer, St. Louis-based LOCAL Ventures, said the project merits the extra height because of the neighborhood’s walkability and proximity to high-frequency public transit.

“It’s kind of like the ideal site to put density from our perspective,” Marina Malomud, the company’s vice president of development, told the South Uptown Neighborhood Association on July 1.

The parking lot at 1301 and 1409 W. Lake St. was purchased for $4.5 million by Northpond Partners in October 2019, around the same time the Chicago-based developer bought Calhoun Square.

LOCAL Ventures, which has experience building college housing, was chosen by Northpond over nine other groups to develop the site.

Rents in the building would range from just above $1,000 for a 350-square-foot studio to “somewhere in the $3,000s” for a four- bedroom apartment.