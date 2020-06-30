Simpson Housing to build new shelter, units

Simpson Housing Services is starting a new project that will replace its current emergency shelter with modern facilities to include 70 short-term beds and 42 units of permanent supportive housing units.

“We are planning to create a modern and dignified shelter, intentionally designed to meet the short-term housing needs of our shelter guests,” the organization wrote on its website.

Simpson United Methodist Church at 28th & 1st, where the nonprofit has operated a shelter since 1982, will be demolished. The congregation officially disbanded in 2019 and the building was donated to Simpson Housing, which plans to raze the existing structure and construct a five-story facility designed to meet the needs of guests.

The project was approved by the Minneapolis Planning Commission on June 15. It required the property to be redesignated from Interior 3 to Corridor 6 zoning to allow for additional height.

The first floor will contain a commercial kitchen and dining room designed to serve up to 100 people at a time and a medical clinic to be staffed by Hennepin County Healthcare for the Homeless. The second and third floors will contain sleeping areas for up to 70 people, the same number the shelter has room for today, with designated spaces for women, men and nonbinary people. Those floors will have showers, laundry rooms, community areas and office space for Simpson staff and partner organizations.