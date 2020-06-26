Retail requirement reversed for LynLake apartment

A developer building a pair of mixed-use apartments in LynLake won’t need to devote a majority of ground-floor space to retail, a City Council committee has ruled.

In May, the Planning Commission approved Lupe Development Partners’ plans for two seven-story apartment buildings — one with 132 market-rate units, the other with 95 more affordable units — on Lake Street between Garfield and Harriet avenues.

In approving the project, the commission mandated that Lupe dedicate at least half of the ground-floor space in each building to commercial uses.