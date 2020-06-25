Church-to-apartment plan to be reviewed

A nonoperational South Uptown church will include 34 studio and one-bedroom units once restored, according to plans submitted to the city.
Last summer, Brian Farrell of Northland Real Estate Group announced plans to renovate the 113-year-old Joyce Uptown Methodist Church at 31st & Fremont and convert it into apartments. The building, one of the city’s two California Mission Revival-style churches, was used for religious services through June 2019 and designated a local historic landmark this spring.
City staff said the project wouldn’t alter the building’s historic integrity. The Heritage Preservation Commission approved the project on June 23, and the Planning Commission will also review it.