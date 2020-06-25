Church-to-apartment plan to be reviewed

A nonoperational South Uptown church will include 34 studio and one-bedroom units once restored, according to plans submitted to the city.

Last summer, Brian Farrell of Northland Real Estate Group announced plans to renovate the 113-year-old Joyce Uptown Methodist Church at 31st & Fremont and convert it into apartments. The building, one of the city’s two California Mission Revival-style churches, was used for religious services through June 2019 and designated a local historic landmark this spring.