Bryn Mawr apartments approved

The Planning Commission approved plans for a pair of apartment buildings in Bryn Mawr for people 55 and older. Submitted image

Plans for two six-story Bryn Mawr apartment buildings for people 55 and older at the vacant CenturyLink site immediately north of Interstate 394 have received city approval.

The Planning Commission on Jan. 27 unanimously approved plans for a 100-unit building and a 99-unit building at 2800 N. Wayzata Blvd.

The 8.6-acre site has a vacant office building that’s visible from the highway. It’s immediately east of Theodore Wirth Park, south of Anwatin Middle School and west of a neighborhood composed mostly of single-family homes.

The apartment buildings will be west of the office building.

The project is a partnership between developers Steve Minn and Ned Abdul. Abdul purchased the site for $4.75 million in October 2017, and Minn said Abdul has plans to renovate the vacant office building.

The 100-unit building will have rents ranging from $2.60 to $2.75 per square foot, Minn said. The 99-unit building will be income and rent restricted, though exact limits are still being determined.

Both buildings will have a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Currently, residents of the 100-unit building will have to be at least 62 and residents of the 99-unit building will have to be at least 55, Minn said. He said his team also may open the 100-unit building to people between 55 and 62.

The two buildings will have a connected, one-level underground parking garage. The site will have 647 parking spaces and 130 long-term parking spaces for bikes, according to plans submitted to the city.

It will also have a shared vehicle managed by HourCar for apartment building residents and a 600-square-foot greenhouse with planting space, tool storage and watering systems. In addition, there will be walking paths that connect to Theodore Wirth Park.

Plans also call for a stormwater pond located partially on the site and partially on the school property. Minn said he’s working with Minneapolis Public Schools on an agreement for the pond.

The project will cost over $60 million, Minn said. The city has awarded the project a $2 million loan out of the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, and Minn said he’s also hoping to receive state, federal and Metropolitan Council funding for the project.

The buildings will be the first new apartment buildings in the neighborhood for 10 years, according to documents Minn and Abdul submitted to the city.

A third phase of the project would be to build a three-level assisted living facility on the east side of the property, though plans remain unformed.

The groundbreaking date depends on if and when the project receives additional government funding, Minn said. He said a groundbreaking in October would be on the “optimistic side” and that spring 2021 would be a “more conservative” guess.

He said the project will likely take 14 months to complete once started.

The city’s Community Planning and Economic Development department recommended approval of the plans.