Apartments, commercial space proposed at Lake & Harriet 

A mixed-use building with 95 apartment units and two commercial spaces could rise from a Lake & Harriet parking lot.

Plans are still tentative for the six-story building, which would go on the site of a used-car sales lot on the south side of Lake Street, next to the Schatzlein Saddle Shop. The project is being pitched by North Bay Companies and designed by DJR Architecture.

There are two commercial spaces proposed in the project, a large 1,633-square-foot space and a smaller 889-square-foot space, according to documents submitted to the city. Most dwellings would be studio units with a few one-bedroom apartments on each floor.

The design includes 58 parking spaces spread between underground and grade-level garages. Parking would be accessed from Harriet Avenue.

The project was presented to a Planning Commission study session on Dec. 12.

Currently the building site, 429 W. Lake St., is zoned for medium-density multifamily housing along Harriet Avenue and as a neighborhood commercial district along Lake Street; both designations cap most development at four stories.

The Minneapolis 2040 Plan will alter the site’s zoning to a mix of Corridor 6 and Interior 3 designations — which allow buildings up to six stories and up to three stories, respectively.

The developer is seeking a split-zoning overlay district and a conditional use permit to increase the height to six stories.

The building would be six stories along Lake Street and set back to four stories along Harriet Avenue, creating spaces for a roof deck on the south side of the building at the fourth-floor level, where developers are planning a gathering space and a community garden.