Parking reduction upheld for Kingfield arts center

The Center for Performing Arts’ $5 million addition, which has cleared an appeal by two neighboring churches, will nearly double the Kingfield organization’s rentable space. Submitted rendering

A $5 million addition to the Center for Performing Arts in Kingfield has cleared an appeal from two neighboring churches, who said the project doesn’t include enough parking.

On Oct. 17 The City Council Zoning & Planning Committee unanimously upheld the Planning Commission’s Sept. 23 decision to almost completely waive all parking requirements for the addition, slated for completion in summer 2020.

The churches, Sagrado Corazon de Jesus and Church of the Incarnation, said the addition would bring more cars to the area and that those cars would compete with their visitors for on-street parking spots.

“We would embrace this expansion if they provided for their own off-street parking,” said Tim Keane, an attorney and Church of the Incarnation parishioner who filed the appeal.

City Planner Aaron Hanauer has said the center is taking reasonable steps to ease the area’s parking burden, such as using the adjacent Lake Country School’s parking lot during off hours.

The Center for Performing Arts, located in the former Church of the Incarnation convent at the northwest corner of 38th & Pleasant, provides office, studio and classroom space to artists and other professionals.

Its five-story, 23,129-square-foot addition, unveiled in spring 2019, will occupy the seven-space parking lot directly west of the existing building and will nearly double the center’s rentable square footage. The structure will include two ground-floor, 100-seat performance spaces, a new lobby and walkways connecting the addition with the existing building, which will remain intact.

During the hearing on the appeal, City Council Member Lisa Goodman (Ward 7) said she’s sensitive to “small business issues” but that there are alternative solutions to residents’ parking concerns and she doesn’t think the center should redesign its addition.

The Center for Performing Arts plans to complete its expansion in summer 2020.