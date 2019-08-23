Third building pitched in Whittier apartment project

Lupe Development Partners has pitched a third apartment building (left) to complement two affordable apartment buildings it has already pitched for Lake Street in the Whittier neighborhood. Rendering by ESG Architecture & Design

A Northeast-based development company has pitched a 92-unit, market-rate apartment building next to two affordable apartments it’s planning to build on Lake Street in Whittier.

Lupe Development Partners has proposed a seven-story building for the northeast corner of Lake & Garfield.

The building would share a block with a six-story, 111-unit affordable building the company proposed in spring 2018. That building is a “carbon copy” of another Lupe is constructing across the street, general counsel and project principal Brian Flakne said.

The Planning Commission approved the first affordable building in July 2018, despite concerns from city staffers that it was out of scale with the existing neighborhood and would affect quality of life for nearby residents.

The 92-unit building would have three first-floor retail spaces and amenities such as bike storage, an outdoor dog park and a seventh-floor “sky lounge,” according to plans Lupe submitted to the Planning Commission.

It would include a mix of one- and two-bedroom and efficiency units.

Both affordable buildings would have first-floor retail spaces, amenities such as clubrooms, fitness areas and bike storage and green roofs with solar panels.

The three buildings would have about 150 parking spaces all together.

The affordable buildings would be exclusively for people who meet certain income restrictions. Flakne called the 92-unit building “mid-level” market rate. He said the idea is that a tenant could move there from one of the affordable buildings if his or her income increased to the point that he or she no longer qualified for affordable housing.

He and Steve Minn, Lupe’s vice president and chief financial manager, would have one company manage all three buildings, of which the pair would retain ownership.

At the Aug. 22 Planning Commission Committee of the Whole meeting, senior city planner Peter Crandall said staffers have concerns about the second affordable building that are similar to those they expressed about the first building. Planning commissioners said they want more architectural variety among the three buildings.

Lupe started construction on the first affordable building earlier this year and plans to have it ready for occupancy in fall 2020. Flakne said they hope to start construction on the two proposed buildings around fall 2020 and have them ready for occupancy 18 months later.

The Planning Commission has yet to take formal action on the two proposed buildings.