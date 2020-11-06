Minneapolis seeks to combat carjackings with arrests and violence ‘contact tracing’

A spate of carjackings and robberies that police call “persistent and very troubling” is continuing in Southwest Minneapolis.

While emphasizing that African Americans, North Siders and neighborhoods east of Interstate 35W are still disproportionately impacted by violent crime, Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said violence this year has been “a little different” and has “not been relegated to a certain quadrant of our city.”

The current pattern in Southwest is for robbers — mostly small groups of teens or young adults armed with knives, guns, bats or fists — to approach people on the street at all hours and target purses, cell phones and cars. The incidents have been concentrated in the Wedge, Whittier and Stevens Square.

Robbery and violent crime rates in Southwest Minneapolis have dropped somewhat from July and August, though they are still elevated. There were a total of 121 robberies and non-domestic aggravated assaults this September and October. By comparison, there were 70 robberies and non-domestic assaults during those months of 2019. Robberies, aggravated assaults and gun violence have been on the rise in major cities across the country during the pandemic, according to a report from the National Commission on COVID-19 and Criminal Justice.

The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) recommends measures such as locking doors, staying alert and using security cameras. Police made 28 arrests for violent crimes in Southwest in September and October, up from 23 during those months of 2019. Police believe some of the robbers active in recent weeks are people they have arrested for similar crimes earlier this year but who have since been released from juvenile detention.

Due to a wave of resignations, early retirements, quarantine leave, PTSD claims and other MPD personnel losses, police say the 5th Precinct is currently staffed at around nine officers per shift, compared with nine to 12 officers per shift in 2019. (The MPD said exact 2020 staffing numbers constitute “security information” and cannot be disclosed — making it impossible to verify the year-over-year comparison.)

Fifth Precinct Inspector Amelia Huffman said officers now have to work more overtime, weekends are harder to staff and there are fewer resources for investigating neighbors’ complaints about “problem properties, drug activity and street-level, low-level violence.”

“We will have fewer investigators here at the precinct,” she predicted for 2021. “We will have no beat officers here at the precinct. We also will not have a community response team.”

During a late October public safety committee meeting, a New York-based criminologist told City Council members that decreasing the city’s violence hinged on the MPD’s ability to establish legitimacy by acknowledging the harm that’s been done — both by George Floyd’s killing and for many years past — and beginning “frank work around reconciliation.”

“If a significant number of people in the city of Minneapolis no longer think the Minneapolis Police Department is something they want in their lives or the lives of their community, the Minneapolis Police Department has earned that over a long, long, long time,” said David Kennedy, the director of John Jay College’s National Network for Safe Communities.

Kennedy said stemming violence also comes down to providing individualized solutions for a very small number of people in gangs, groups and drug crews.

“Effective violence prevention looks a lot like contact tracing,” he said. “Between law enforcement and community insight, it’s very often possible to understand who’s driving things, who’s at high risk. What are we going to do with this particular situation to keep it from getting worse? Maybe it’s an arrest. Maybe the beef is over a $50 unpaid debt. Maybe it’s over a false rumor that needs to be addressed.”

The Minneapolis Office of Violence Prevention’s “Project Life” program is aimed at finding those sort of personally tailored solutions. Staff served 37 new clients in September — gang and group members who’ve been involved in gun violence but want to change. By the end of the year, staff expect that more than 15 participants will have received stable housing through the program. Another program from the office, called “Next Step,” provided services to 48 gunshot and violent assault victims between July and September; the program aims to prevent retaliatory cycles of violence.