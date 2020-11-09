Man shot dead during robbery attempt in Uptown

An 18- or 19-year-old is dead from a gunshot wound sustained during an attempted robbery Sunday evening in Uptown, police say.

The teenage victim and another person were in a car near Lagoon & Fremont. Around 8 p.m., a man opened the door of the back seat and tried to rob them. During the course of the encounter, a shot was fired — whether the robber was the shooter is unclear — and the teen was hit.

The robber exited the car and fled. The car drove four blocks east, to Lake & Bryant, where police found the teen in critical condition.

The teen was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died several hours later.

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the incident. No suspect is in custody.

Gun violence is on the rise in the 5th Precinct. There were 12 gunshot victims in Southwest Minneapolis between the beginning of July and the end of October, up from an average of five over the past decade.