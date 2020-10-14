Man shot, killed in Stevens Square

A young Minneapolis man who was shot outside a Stevens Square convenience store has died from his wounds.

Oliver Perkins III was shot multiple times outside of Net Supermarket at 19th & Nicollet at about 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 7, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. Perkins was sent by ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare where he died of his wounds Oct. 8, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was 18.