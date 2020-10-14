Group of protesters arrested at 5th Precinct

Law enforcement arrested more than 50 people who took to the streets to protest after Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the killing of George Floyd, was released on a $1 million bond Oct. 7.

Protesters marched through Minneapolis in large numbers after Chauvin, who had been awaiting trial in state custody, posted bail. Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard “out of an abundance of caution.” The National Guard deployed about 100 soldiers to the city. Additional law enforcement from the Minnesota

State Patrol and Department of Natural Resources were also sent to the city.

After demonstrators gathered at 38th & Chicago, where Floyd was killed on May 25, many continued to march through South Minneapolis, eventually coming to the 5th Precinct headquarters at 31st & Nicollet. Most of the 51 arrests in the city were made outside the 5th Precinct, after the State Patrol ordered demonstrators to disperse. Live video from news outlet Unicorn Riot shows troopers ordering people to disperse south on Nicollet before eventually telling those remaining they were under arrest and ordering them to the ground.