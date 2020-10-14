Child briefly abducted in Wedge car theft

A young child was briefly kidnapped when thieves stole a vehicle in the Wedge the night of Oct. 14.

A 6-year-old boy was in the back seat of a Chevrolet Cruze that was stolen from the 2900 block of Aldrich Avenue just before 9 p.m., according to Minneapolis police.

The vehicle was found by officers searching the area at 9:35 p.m. near 33rd & Aldrich with the boy, unharmed, inside.