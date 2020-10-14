Child briefly abducted in Wedge car theft

A young child was briefly kidnapped when thieves stole a vehicle in the Wedge the night of Oct. 14.
A 6-year-old boy was in the back seat of a Chevrolet Cruze that was stolen from the 2900 block of Aldrich Avenue just before 9 p.m., according to Minneapolis police.
The vehicle was found by officers searching the area at 9:35 p.m. near 33rd & Aldrich with the boy, unharmed, inside.
Police have not made any arrests in the case.
The reported number of car thefts has been up significantly in 2020 in Southwest’s 5th Precinct. There have been 561 reported vehicle thefts in the 5th Precinct in 2020, up 38% from this point in 2019.