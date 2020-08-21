Man shot, killed in Stevens Square

A man was shot and killed in a Stevens Square apartment Aug. 14.
Minneapolis police say they were called to an altercation on the 1700 block of 3rd Avenue South at about 4 a.m. and received additional reports that shots had been fired en route. At the scene, officers found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds. Emergency medical care was applied at the scene by officers and paramedics.
The victim was transported to Hennepin Healthcare by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.
The man’s identity has yet to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The death marks the second homicide in the 5th Precinct this year. Citywide there have been 49 homicides in 2020, a figure that already has surpassed the total for 2019, according to police data.