Man shot, killed in Stevens Square

A man was shot and killed in a Stevens Square apartment Aug. 14.

Minneapolis police say they were called to an altercation on the 1700 block of 3rd Avenue South at about 4 a.m. and received additional reports that shots had been fired en route. At the scene, officers found an unresponsive man with gunshot wounds. Emergency medical care was applied at the scene by officers and paramedics.

The victim was transported to Hennepin Healthcare by ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.