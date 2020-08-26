Man killed in hit-and-run near Franklin & Garfield

A driver struck and killed a man in a suspected hit-and-run crash on West Franklin Avenue in the predawn hours of Aug. 24.

Minneapolis police say the man was walking to his parked vehicle on the south side of the 600 block of Franklin Avenue at about 2:20 a.m. when a driver struck him and he was pinned against his own car. The driver who struck the pedestrian then fled the scene.

Minneapolis police officers and firefighters attempted immediate lifesaving measures on the man before he was transported to Hennepin Healthcare.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, died at the hospital the evening of Aug. 25. He is believed to be in his 30s, according to a Minneapolis Police Department press release.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.