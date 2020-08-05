5th Precinct vandalized

A group of protesters vandalized Southwest Minneapolis’ 5th Police Precinct on Aug. 15, breaking windows and marking the site with graffiti.

A group of about 50 people marched toward the precinct headquarters at 31st & Nicollet shortly after 10 p.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).

Inspector Amelia Huffman, who commands the precinct, said the group broke windows and launched large fireworks into the building, which was also covered in graffiti and paint.

The graffiti included anti-cop rhetoric, the message “blood on your hands” and profanity directed against police union leader Lt. Bob Kroll, whose name the protesters wrote as “KKKroll.”

Huffman told the South Uptown Neighborhood Association that the group came to the building at a time when police were responding to two separate shooting incidents in Southwest, at 27th & Colfax and 36th & Hennepin, leaving few officers at the precinct headquarters. The precinct called for backup, but the group fled before more officers arrived, she said.