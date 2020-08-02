2 shot in botched carjacking in Bde Maka Ska parking lot

A man and woman in their early 20s were shot during a botched carjacking on Aug. 15 as they sat in a parking lot overlooking Bde Maka Ska. They have been released from the hospital and are expected to recover from their injuries.

Around 9:40 p.m., a man approached their vehicle, which was parked on the south side of the lake, near William Berry Parkway (the road connecting Bde Maka Ska to Lake Harriet).

Police said the man shot the two victims — ages 22 and 24 — with an automatic handgun and left the scene without taking their car. The victims were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

There have been 338 gunshot victims this year citywide as of Aug. 18, an increase of 85% over the four-year average from 2016-2019.

Park Board spokesperson Robin Smothers said her agency doesn’t keep data on shootings in parks but that they are the location of less than 2% of the city’s violent crimes.

“This type of aggravated assault is very rare,” she said.

Southwest saw a wave of robberies and car thefts in late July, with 26 robberies recorded during the week ending July 27 — more than twice as many robberies as had been reported in the 5th Precinct in any other week on record between January 2016 and June 2020.

Police said they have arrested several teens and young adults tied to the robberies, and robbery totals in the 5th Precinct have dropped to more normal levels in August.

The victims of the Aug. 15 shooting described their assailant as a tall, slim, bald, bearded Black man in his 30s or 40s and wearing a dark brown T-shirt. Officials ask anyone with information to call the Park Police at 612-230-6550.

