1 dead, 11 wounded in Lagoon & Hennepin shooting

Jeff Neppl cleans up outside John Fluevog Shoes in Uptown Sunday morning after a shooting the night before left 1 dead and 11 wounded. Photo by Zac Farber

One man has died and 11 people were wounded in an Uptown shooting early Sunday morning that sent a large crowd of people fleeing a hail of bullets.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. at Lagoon & Hennepin. The 11 survivors were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center and other area hospitals. Police say none of their injuries are life threatening.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo called the shooting “tragic and senseless violence.”

He said there was no connection to George Floyd’s May 25 killing or to the boisterous celebrations and drag race-style burnouts at Lagoon & Hennepin the evening of June 19. With many Minneapolis entertainment venues closed, Arradondo said, activity is “being decompressed into other parts of our city where more crowds are gathering larger than they typically would.”

Arradondo said the department has seen a surge of violent crime and shootings in recent months that amounts to “a public health crisis.” More than 90 people have been shot in the city since May 26, according to the Star Tribune. Arradondo said the Minneapolis Police Department would be looking for help from the FBI and other outside law enforcement agencies. “Make no doubt, the gun violence has to stop,” he said.

Fred Hwang, the manager of Hoban Korean BBQ, said he was standing outside his restaurant, doing some crowd control, when a string of shots — at least 30 or 40 — rang out “bop-bop-bop-bop-bop-bop” from near the McDonald’s, about a half block to his north.

“We hit the floor and then started scrambling inside for safety,” he said. “Bullets [flew] right next to my head and just barely missed me. … I could have been killed.”

Police are investigating the shooting and have yet to say how many people were involved.

Hwang said “it appeared to be a shootout between two or more people.” “We found bullet shell casings from three different guns — three different sizes,” he explained.

Hwang said it has become difficult to get police to respond to calls for help on weekend nights and that he thought there was “a delayed response” to the shooting, given that a squad car was stationed near the Apple Store, a block to the south. Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder said the first officer responded to the scene “within three minutes” of the shooting.

Buddy Vegas, a friend of Hwang’s, was smoking a cigarette in front of Hoban when the shooting started. He said three women collapsed on top of each other on the sidewalk in front of him. “We had to peel the one girl off, then peel the second girl off to get to the third one,” he said.

The morning after the shooting, Megan Culverhouse was sweeping up glass outside John Fluevog Shoes across the street from Hoban. The shop’s window, smashed by a bullet, had been broken less than a month ago during the civil unrest.

“We’re going to replace this window and we can keep replacing this window,” Culverhouse said. “There’s someone in this city right now whose family is shattered and you can’t replace that.”