Two armed robberies in two hours in Bryn Mawr

The Bryn Mawr neighborhood saw two armed robberies within a two-hour span on March 16.

Burglars broke into a home in the middle of the night, threatening two people at gunpoint. Police say the burglars took credit cards, “a few guns” and a “significant amount of cash.”

The burglars entered the home on the 1000 block of Thomas Ave. S. through a ground-level garage around 3 a.m., demanding personal belongings and cash. Neither of the two victims was injured.

About two hours later, ten minutes before 5 a.m., a man riding his bike on the Cedar Lake Trail was robbed at gunpoint of his cell phone, wallet and cash.

The robber first followed the man in his car. When the man tried to escape, the robber got out of his car with a handgun and demanded the man’s phone and money. The man was not injured.

Both incidents are under investigation by the Minneapolis Police Department.

“The police department is taking these incidents seriously,” wrote crime prevention specialist Torie Stone in an email to area residents. “As the first line of defense, please ensure all doors, including garages, entry doors, windows, and vehicle doors, are locked.”