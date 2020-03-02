Teens flip stolen box truck near Justice Page Middle School

Two teenagers took a joyride through the city in a stolen box truck before crashing the vehicle near Justice Page Middle School.

The 15-year-old boys stole a truck parked outside Hennepin County Medical Center around 10:20 a.m. on Feb. 28. The driver had left the truck unattended with the keys in the ignition.

For the next several hours they proceeded to wreak mayhem throughout the city, intentionally hitting parked cars and ultimately destroying or damaging more than 20 vehicles. Luckily, no one was injured.

Police spotted the truck in Southwest Minneapolis in the mid-afternoon and attempted to pull the teens over. Trying to make a sharp turn, the boy driving miscalculated and the truck flipped over at 49th & Nicollet. Neither boy was badly hurt.

The teens were arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on probable cause auto theft and additional charges, Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder said.

As of March 1, there have been 762 auto thefts this year citywide, an increase of 54% over the five-year average. Police urge drivers to lock their cars and take their keys with them to avoid thefts.