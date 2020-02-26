Police investigating racist graffiti on Greenway

Police say this racist message, spray-painted Feb. 15 or Feb. 16 under the Dupont Avenue bridge along the Midtown Greenway, is linked to similar incidents of vandalism in North Minneapolis. Submitted photo

Racist graffiti was spray-painted in at least two or three places along the Midtown Greenway in mid-February. Police say the vandalism appears linked to three similar incidents that appeared around the same time on the city’s North Side.

A racial slur, followed by the words “don’t vote,” was spray-painted in lime green under the Dupont Avenue bridge on Feb. 15 or 16. Jessica Galatz, a Hennepin County Regional Railroad Authority staffer, said crews tasked with painting over graffiti saw at least one or two other similar nearby incidents in the same time period.

The same phrase, sprayed with lime green paint, was also found on a sidewalk of North Commons Park and on the garages of two homes in the Jordan neighborhood.

The Minneapolis Police Department and the Minneapolis Park Police are investigating the incidents.

“Any racist graffiti going on in our neighborhood is completely unacceptable,” said Alicia Gibson, president of the Lowry Hill East Neighborhood Association.

Graffiti can be reported to the city using the online form at tinyurl.com/graffiti-report.