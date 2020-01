A man was shot at Bryn Mawr Park on Dec. 29 and is in stable condition, according to a Park Board spokeswoman. Photo by Nate Gotlieb

A man was shot Dec. 29 in Bryn Mawr Park. He is in stable condition.

At 8:45 p.m., police responded to an attempted robbery and shooting, according to Park Board spokeswoman Dawn Sommers. The man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center from a home on the 400 block of Queen Avenue, about a mile away from the park.

As of Jan. 6, no arrests had been made, and the incident was under investigation, Sommers said. Anyone with information about the incident should call 911.