1 injured in Eat Street shooting

A staff member of Pimento Jamaican kitchen said a Jan. 18 shooting happened in this alley behind the restaurant. Photo by Zac Farber

A person was shot with a handgun near Eat Street the evening of Jan. 18.

The shooting occurred around 7:22 p.m. and the victim was taken to the hospital. A staff member of Pimento Jamaican Kitchen said the shooting happened in the alley behind the restaurant.

The incident is under investigation by the Minneapolis Police Department. No suspect is in custody.

Police declined to disclose whether the victim is in stable condition or to give details about the circumstances of the shooting or whether the shooter knew the victim.

“If we believe there is a threat to the community,” police spokesperson John Elder said, “we let people know.”